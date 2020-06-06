Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Purchases $16,807,500.00 in Stock

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) major shareholder R. Ted Weschler acquired 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.35 per share, for a total transaction of $16,807,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 542,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,246,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

R. Ted Weschler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, R. Ted Weschler bought 982,126 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.33 per share, with a total value of $35,680,637.58.

On Tuesday, May 26th, R. Ted Weschler bought 795,354 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.44 per share, with a total value of $26,596,637.76.

On Thursday, May 21st, R. Ted Weschler acquired 908,668 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $28,968,335.84.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 112,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

