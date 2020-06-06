Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Stake Cut by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,989 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lindsay by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter worth $254,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Lindsay by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Lindsay by 1.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lindsay by 7.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNN. Sidoti cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

LNN stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.27. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $111.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.02.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.28%.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $552,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

