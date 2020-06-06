Linx (LINX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:LINX opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. Linx has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $0.0184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th.

LINX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Linx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC raised shares of Linx from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Linx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

