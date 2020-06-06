Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.17.

LOGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Logitech International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Logitech International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Logitech International alerts:

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,003.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,906,253.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $759,999.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,941 shares of company stock valued at $18,354,799. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $57.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.04. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $59.90.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.99 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 15.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.