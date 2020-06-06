Luc Walter Sells 80,282 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $7,931,058.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,310,715.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:APH opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average of $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $1,417,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 39.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 75,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,126 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 120,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,552,000 after purchasing an additional 839,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.