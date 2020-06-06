Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.39 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) will post sales of $347.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.40 million and the lowest is $340.90 million. Lumentum reported sales of $404.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.60. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $93.23.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $349,065.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $276,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,274.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,327 shares of company stock valued at $860,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,796,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,860,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,746,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,111,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

