Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Get Marchex alerts:

MCHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.82. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,388,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.