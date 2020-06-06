Matinas Biopharma (NASDAQ:MTNB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Aegis

Aegis reiterated their buy rating on shares of Matinas Biopharma (NASDAQ:MTNB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of MTNB opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Matinas Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Matinas Biopharma (NASDAQ:MTNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

About Matinas Biopharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

