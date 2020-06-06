McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 198.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $161.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.87.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.97%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $154,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $548,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,126 shares of company stock worth $2,449,874 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

