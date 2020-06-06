Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MCHP. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.95.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.33. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In other news, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,280,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

