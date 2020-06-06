Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to a b rating. The company traded as high as $112.77 and last traded at $112.75, with a volume of 972545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.85.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.95.

In other Microchip Technology news, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $242,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,471. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 128,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 60.8% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6,690.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 260,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 256,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 424,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

