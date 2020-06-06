Microchip Technology’s (MCHP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday.

MCHP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.95.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $110.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $113.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $242,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,471 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

