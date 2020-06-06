Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lifted by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,033 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

MSFT stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $120.65 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.76. The stock has a market cap of $1,405.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.