Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Bank of The West

Bank of The West increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,864 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,877 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.4% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

Shares of MSFT opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,405.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.76. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $120.65 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

