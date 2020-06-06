Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN)’s share price fell 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.86, 57,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,421,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGEN. ValuEngine raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Miragen Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

The company has a market cap of $45.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 778.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 260,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

