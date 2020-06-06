Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $391,294.91 in Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $391,294.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,674 shares in the company, valued at $22,457,558.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MDB opened at $197.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.62 and a 200 day moving average of $153.94. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $243.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. CWM LLC grew its stake in Mongodb by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Mongodb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Mongodb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $138.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $141.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.14.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.