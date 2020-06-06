Morgan Stanley Lowers ILIAD S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of ILIAD S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ILIAD S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday.

Get ILIAD S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ILIAY opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. ILIAD S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43.

About ILIAD S A/ADR

Iliad SA provides retail telecommunication services in France. It offers its subscribers the Internet access solutions under the Free and Alice brands; telephony services; television services with 600 channels; and value added services comprising catch-up TV and video on demand, and video games, as well as subscription to pay-TV packages and channels consisting of Canal+, beIN Sports, etc.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for ILIAD S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ILIAD S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.