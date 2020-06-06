Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LNDNF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Lundin Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lundin Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lundin Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Lundin Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNDNF opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. Lundin Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17.

About Lundin Petroleum

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

