Mountain China Resorts (CVE:MCG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Mountain China Resorts Holding Ltd (CVE:MCG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 30000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.50.

Mountain China Resorts Company Profile (CVE:MCG)

Melco China Resorts (Holding) Limited develops and operates ski resorts in China. Its portfolio includes Sun Mountain Yabuli, Sky Mountain Beidahu, The Lotus Mountain Club, Adventure Mountain Changchun, and Star Mountain Beijing resort properties in Beijing, Heilongjiang Province, and Jilin Province.

