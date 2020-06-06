Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,193.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 92,853 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.81. Central Garden & Pet Co has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $34.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CENTA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

