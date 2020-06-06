Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regenxbio were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 119.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 342.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $421,260. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Regenxbio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regenxbio from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Regenxbio stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $40.38. Regenxbio Inc has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $55.23.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.21). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 197.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1855.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

