National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NABZY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised National Australia Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NABZY opened at $6.90 on Thursday. National Australia Bank has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

