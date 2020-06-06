National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of -5.00

Media stories about National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. National Energy Services Reunited earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NESR shares. TheStreet raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

NESR opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $508.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.83. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Research analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

