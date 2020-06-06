Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Trading Up 16.7%

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP)’s stock price was up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 2,845,350 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 412% from the average daily volume of 556,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., a biotechnology and consumer products company, develops, produces, commercializes, sells, and licenses plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers retail hemp superfood products under the Natera brand name; natural and organic hemp products under the Chii brand name; hemp-based pet care products under the Pawsitive FX brand name; plant-derived bulk ingredients under the Natera Ingredients brand name; and lifestyle and healthy meal replacement products under the Elevate Me brand name.

