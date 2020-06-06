New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Nomura decreased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.90.

NYSE EDU opened at $130.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 1.26.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

