New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 18,900 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.43 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

