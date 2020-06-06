NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Trading Down 0.9%

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $26.65, approximately 14,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 263,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on NXTC shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on NextCure in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on NextCure in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextCure from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get NextCure alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 40.07, a current ratio of 40.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $739.67 million and a P/E ratio of -25.72.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.77. NextCure had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextCure Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NextCure by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,671,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,506,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in NextCure by 48.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,137,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,231,000 after purchasing an additional 695,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NextCure by 17.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,254,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after purchasing an additional 190,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 1,423.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 761,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,894,000 after acquiring an additional 711,476 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXTC)

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.