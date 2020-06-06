Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Position Decreased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,218 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 20.0% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 0.5% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 566,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 125,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

