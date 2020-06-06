Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 558,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,319 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Northrim BanCorp worth $15,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 410,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,734,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

In related news, Director David W. Karp bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Wight bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $31,070.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,325 shares of company stock worth $106,086. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRIM opened at $25.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $166.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

