NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Trading 5.6% Higher

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48, 25,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 985,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NXT-ID from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. NXT-ID had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fondren Management LP raised its position in NXT-ID by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 2,445,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 204,198 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in NXT-ID during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NXT-ID during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NXT-ID during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

