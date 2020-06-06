Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Holdings Decreased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 44.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,634 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after acquiring an additional 317,174 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $54.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,087.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Scotiabank downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Standpoint Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

