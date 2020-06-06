OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,397.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2,021.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,227.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.