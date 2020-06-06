Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 45,344 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $18,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $169.63 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $88.61 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $103.33 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

