Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,304,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,369 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $17,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONB. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 52,425 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 22,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $51,262.00. Also, Director Daniel S. Hermann bought 20,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $256,965.80. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.