On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 407.50 ($5.36).

OTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of On The Beach Group stock opened at GBX 330 ($4.34) on Friday. On The Beach Group has a 1-year low of GBX 112.60 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 500 ($6.58). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 265.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 349.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61.

On The Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

