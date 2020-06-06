Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) to post $40.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Ooma posted sales of $37.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $162.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.10 million to $162.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $174.67 million, with estimates ranging from $173.10 million to $176.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Ooma had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

OOMA stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. Ooma has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $296.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 2,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $29,361.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 9,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $103,853.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,653 shares of company stock valued at $161,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ooma by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ooma by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 115,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ooma by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Ooma by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 148,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ooma by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

