Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Parsons worth $17,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Parsons by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Parsons by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Parsons by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSN opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. Parsons Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.57 million. Parsons had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 53.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parsons Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsons news, CEO Charles L. Harrington purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.51 per share, with a total value of $142,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,826.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Richard Kolloway purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,126.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,101. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Parsons in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Parsons in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

