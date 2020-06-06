Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Billion

Analysts expect Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) to report sales of $4.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Paypal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.98 billion. Paypal reported sales of $4.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paypal will report full-year sales of $19.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $20.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $24.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.76.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $9,086,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $156.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.28. Paypal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $159.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.06 billion, a PE ratio of 98.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

