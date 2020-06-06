Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) Insider David Jenkinson Sells 89,581 Shares of Stock

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) insider David Jenkinson sold 89,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,477 ($32.58), for a total value of £2,218,921.37 ($2,918,865.26).

PSN stock opened at GBX 2,540 ($33.41) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,184.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,492.23. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. Persimmon plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78).

PSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 2,724 ($35.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,630 ($47.75) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, May 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,360 ($31.04) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Persimmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,629.50 ($34.59).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

