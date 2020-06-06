PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 778.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.81. Central Garden & Pet Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CENTA shares. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.