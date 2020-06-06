POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.65

POET Technologies Inc (CVE:PTK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 682997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14.

POET Technologies Company Profile (CVE:PTK)

POET Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets.

