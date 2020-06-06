Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider John Mansell Purchases 4,859 Shares of Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider John Mansell bought 4,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 465 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of £22,594.35 ($29,721.59).

Polar Capital stock opened at GBX 482 ($6.34) on Friday. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 282 ($3.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 628 ($8.26). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 411.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 481.72. The company has a market cap of $416.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POLR. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Polar Capital to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 655 ($8.62) to GBX 370 ($4.87) in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

