Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 233,299 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,529 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,299 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.86% of Preferred Bank worth $19,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth $121,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.