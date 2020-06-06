Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,836 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $20,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

