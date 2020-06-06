Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 415 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Cooper Companies worth $19,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COO opened at $318.54 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.30.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.75.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

