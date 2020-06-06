Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,113,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of SolarWinds worth $17,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in SolarWinds by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,647,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,866,000 after buying an additional 646,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,051,000 after buying an additional 162,393 shares in the last quarter. Lexington Partners L.P. purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,485,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,818,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SolarWinds by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,674,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWI opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63. SolarWinds Corp has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.19.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

