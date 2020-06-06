Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 482,729 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Steel Dynamics worth $16,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 65,315 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,555.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,800 shares of company stock worth $406,061. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $29.14 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

