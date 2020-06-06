Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,513 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $19,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 46,478 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 495.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $101.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.19. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

