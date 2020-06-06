Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,189,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 217,762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $17,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,245,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,521,000 after buying an additional 229,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 114,351 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSH. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:VSH opened at $18.00 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $612.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

