Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274,930 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $17,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. State Street Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,086,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,620,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,992,000 after purchasing an additional 901,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,737,000 after purchasing an additional 203,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $91,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Citigroup cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other news, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $216,024 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

